Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 19.98% to Rs 917.83 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 47.39% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 917.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.45% to Rs 109.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 3521.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2908.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales917.83764.97 20 3521.112908.91 21 OPM %10.688.83 -9.678.47 - PBDT88.5264.35 38 303.83222.99 36 PBT46.4131.81 46 150.21101.46 48 NP35.8624.33 47 109.7872.97 50

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

