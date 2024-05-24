Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.98% to Rs 917.83 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 47.39% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 917.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.45% to Rs 109.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 3521.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2908.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News