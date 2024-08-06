Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 263.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.96% to Rs 601.67 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 263.22% to Rs 144.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.96% to Rs 601.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 362.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.601.67362.5331.7415.97209.7770.79195.8156.60144.4939.78

