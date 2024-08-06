Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 96.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 96.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 652.17 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 96.44% to Rs 25.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 652.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 576.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales652.17576.45 13 OPM %6.275.92 -PBDT44.0129.97 47 PBT32.5516.91 92 NP25.3612.91 96

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

