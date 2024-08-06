Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 80.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.10% to Rs 324.65 crore

Net profit of Osia Hyper Retail rose 80.81% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.10% to Rs 324.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 205.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.324.65205.346.416.3612.928.0010.295.696.693.70

