Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 80.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.10% to Rs 324.65 croreNet profit of Osia Hyper Retail rose 80.81% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.10% to Rs 324.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 205.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales324.65205.34 58 OPM %6.416.36 -PBDT12.928.00 62 PBT10.295.69 81 NP6.693.70 81
