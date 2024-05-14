Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 58.37% to Rs 12.86 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 26.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.37% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.81% to Rs 6.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.31% to Rs 54.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.868.12 58 54.4135.49 53 OPM %16.8717.61 -15.1415.89 - PBDT2.131.23 73 8.515.83 46 PBT1.891.00 89 7.584.94 53 NP1.261.00 26 6.174.51 37

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

