Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS E-Services consolidated net profit declines 58.54% in the March 2024 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit declines 58.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 73.65 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services declined 58.54% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 73.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.31% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.04% to Rs 301.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales73.6572.71 1 301.48243.06 24 OPM %14.7916.75 -13.8713.60 - PBDT15.6312.70 23 49.0832.36 52 PBT14.4211.57 25 45.7129.58 55 NP10.3124.87 -59 31.4018.88 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BLS E-Services makes solid debut

BLS Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, BLS E-Services to be watched

BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes spurt at Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 11.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Ind-Swift Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 238.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DLF consolidated net profit rises 61.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story