Ind-Swift Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 238.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 393.33 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories reported to Rs 238.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 393.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 784.37% to Rs 420.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 1280.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1207.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales393.33304.25 29 1280.901207.31 6 OPM %-9.4820.93 -19.8518.98 - PBDT-0.5852.06 PL 248.47170.53 46 PBT-13.2542.78 PL 195.17113.17 72 NP238.82-25.12 LP 420.9647.60 784

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

