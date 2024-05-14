Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 11.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 103.11 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon declined 11.88% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 103.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.85% to Rs 11.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 406.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 436.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

