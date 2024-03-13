Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8017, down 3.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 47.1% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 60.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8017, down 3.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Sanofi India Ltd has eased around 10.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18958.7, down 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23453 shares today, compared to the daily average of 14608 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

