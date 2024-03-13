Hindustan Copper Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 242.5, down 5.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 146.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 41.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 242.5, down 5.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has eased around 6.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8108.4, down 3.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.74 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 248, down 3.45% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 146.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 41.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 81.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News