Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 3.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 3.13% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.7616.8712.4410.971.881.581.341.330.990.96

