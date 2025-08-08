Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 12.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.22% to Rs 186.48 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma declined 12.72% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.22% to Rs 186.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 137.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.186.48137.915.527.6613.4714.1510.9512.278.309.51

