Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.88% to Rs 33.62 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 53.97% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.88% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.6258.8629.2435.2911.0922.169.6721.077.1915.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News