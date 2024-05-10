Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 98.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 98.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.72% to Rs 631.70 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 98.24% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 631.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 560.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.37% to Rs 52.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 2594.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2265.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales631.70560.41 13 2594.282265.57 15 OPM %16.3017.51 -17.7818.91 - PBDT87.8584.64 4 393.81372.60 6 PBT0.8412.28 -93 69.91108.42 -36 NP2.39135.59 -98 52.81233.36 -77

