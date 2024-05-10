Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 85.96% in the March 2024 quarter

SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 85.96% in the March 2024 quarter

May 10 2024
Sales decline 72.08% to Rs 5.61 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments declined 85.96% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.08% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.74% to Rs 29.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 50.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.6120.09 -72 50.9643.80 16 OPM %39.5791.59 -78.9284.75 - PBDT3.0517.56 -83 43.1039.29 10 PBT2.5817.10 -85 41.3937.54 10 NP2.0014.25 -86 29.4128.08 5

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

