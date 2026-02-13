Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products rose 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.583.5212.0111.650.690.690.210.150.210.15

