Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 3.58 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products rose 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.583.52 2 OPM %12.0111.65 -PBDT0.690.69 0 PBT0.210.15 40 NP0.210.15 40
