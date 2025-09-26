Saraswati Commercial acquires 9,776 equity shares of Atlanta Electricals

Saraswati Commercial (India) announced that Atlanta Electricals has allotted 9,776 equity shares at a price of Rs. 754 per share aggregating to Rs. 73,71,104 to the company on 25 September 2025.

The company had applied to 19,89,395 equity shares at a price of Rs. 754 per share under the QIB Category in the IPO of Atlanta Electricals amounting to Rs. 150,00,03,830.

