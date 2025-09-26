BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 1.50 times

The offer received bids for 3.51 crore shares as against 2.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of BMW Ventures received bids for 3,51,67,598 shares as against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (26 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.50 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it will close on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 2,34,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 232 crore at the upper price band of Rs 99 and aggregating Rs 220 crore at the lower price band of Rs 94.

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings amounting to Rs 173.75 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2025, the total borrowings and accrued interest were Rs 428.39 crore on a consolidated basis. Incorporated in 1994, BMW Ventures is engaged in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, as well as manufacturing PVC pipes, roll forming, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), and steel girders. The company has a strong presence in Bihar, distributing steel products through 1,299 dealers across 29 districts as of 31 March 2025. Steel distribution is its core business, contributing over 98% of revenue, while other segments like tractor engines, PVC pipes, PEB, and steel girders provide marginal contributions.