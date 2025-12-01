Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Lenskart Solutions, Advent Hotels, Auto stocks, Texmaco Rail

Auto stocks will remain in focus as the companies will update monthly auto sales figures.
ICICI Bank said that its board has allotted 3,945 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,945 crore, on a private placement basis. The bonds offer a coupon rate of 7.40% and a tenor of 15 years, with maturity on 28 November 2040.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that its board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1. The bonus shares are expected to be credited to eligible shareholders on or before 26 January 2026.
Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 102.21 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,096.14 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Advent Hotels International has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 11.06 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased by 1.9% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 76.98 crore in the second quarter.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from Central Railway for the replacement of copper G jumpers in the Mumbai Division.
Quick Heal Technologies announced that it has signed a Rs 64.25-crore contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions. The contract is valid for five years.
Veefin Solutions has signed a supply chain finance (SCF) platform mandate with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). The platform will allow seamless digitization of supplier finance, receivables finance, and extended vendor financing, improving liquidity across supply chains, optimizing cash flows, and strengthening resilience for all stakeholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app