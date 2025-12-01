Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Lenskart Solutions, Advent Hotels, Auto stocks, Texmaco Rail

Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Lenskart Solutions, Advent Hotels, Auto stocks, Texmaco Rail

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks will remain in focus as the companies will update monthly auto sales figures.

ICICI Bank said that its board has allotted 3,945 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,945 crore, on a private placement basis. The bonds offer a coupon rate of 7.40% and a tenor of 15 years, with maturity on 28 November 2040.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that its board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1. The bonus shares are expected to be credited to eligible shareholders on or before 26 January 2026.

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 102.21 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,096.14 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Advent Hotels International has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 11.06 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased by 1.9% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 76.98 crore in the second quarter.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from Central Railway for the replacement of copper G jumpers in the Mumbai Division.

Quick Heal Technologies announced that it has signed a Rs 64.25-crore contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions. The contract is valid for five years.

Veefin Solutions has signed a supply chain finance (SCF) platform mandate with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). The platform will allow seamless digitization of supplier finance, receivables finance, and extended vendor financing, improving liquidity across supply chains, optimizing cash flows, and strengthening resilience for all stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 61.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 19.60% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story