Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Lenskart Solutions, Advent Hotels, Auto stocks, Texmaco Rail

Auto stocks will remain in focus as the companies will update monthly auto sales figures.

ICICI Bank said that its board has allotted 3,945 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,945 crore, on a private placement basis. The bonds offer a coupon rate of 7.40% and a tenor of 15 years, with maturity on 28 November 2040.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that its board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1. The bonus shares are expected to be credited to eligible shareholders on or before 26 January 2026.

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 102.21 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,096.14 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Advent Hotels International has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 11.06 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased by 1.9% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 76.98 crore in the second quarter. Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from Central Railway for the replacement of copper G jumpers in the Mumbai Division. Quick Heal Technologies announced that it has signed a Rs 64.25-crore contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions. The contract is valid for five years.