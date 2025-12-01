Bajaj Auto Nov sales volume jump 8%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Auto sold 4,53,273 units in month of November 2025 compared to 4,21,640 units in November 2024, recording a growth of 8% on YoY basis.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,47,516 units (up 3% YoY) and exports of 2,05,757 units (up 14% YoY) in November 2025.

The company sold 3,79,714 two-wheeler units (up 3% YoY) and 73,559 commercial vehicle units (up 37% YoY) in November 2025.

