GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; China's manufacturing activity contracts in November

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 15.00 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Parliament is gearing up for a turbulent Winter Session beginning December 1, as a united Opposition demands an immediate debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has cautioned that proceedings could be disrupted if the government does not agree.

The three-week sessionfeaturing 15 sittingscomes in the aftermath of the BJP-led NDAs sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, a result expected to embolden the government to re-energise its reform agenda after the largely stalled Monsoon Session.

A packed legislative docket awaits, headlined by the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, which aims to overhaul the framework governing the use and regulation of atomic energy. The Higher Education Commission of India Bill, along with eight other proposed laws, is also scheduled for consideration. Meanwhile, the government has already been forced to retreat on its plan to introduce a bill granting the President powers to frame regulations for the Union Territory of Chandigarh, following strong pushback from multiple political parties. Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,795.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,148.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 November 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,500.31 crore in November. This follows their sale of equities worth Rs 2,346.89 crore in October and Rs 35,301.36 crore in September. Global Markets: Asia market traded mostly in the red on Monday as investors digested the latest manufacturing data from China. Chinas factory activity unexpectedly contracted in November, according to a private survey released Monday, as soft domestic demand continued to cast a pall over the worlds second-largest economy. The RatingDog China General Manufacturing PMI, conducted by S&P Global, dropped to 49.9 in November, from 50.6 in October and 51.2 in September. A reading above the 50 benchmark level suggests an expansion, while one below that indicates contraction.

However, the official data released on Sunday showed that Chinas factory activity had improved slightly in November but remained stuck in contraction for the eighth consecutive month, while services weakened as the boost from earlier holidays faded. The manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.2, up 0.2 points from October, the National Bureau of Statistics said. On Friday stateside, Wall Street came back from the Thanksgiving holiday for a shortened trading session. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.65% to end the day at 23,365.69, scoring its fifth straight day of gains. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.54% to settle at 6,849.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 289.30 points, or 0.61%, to finish at 47,716.42.

Traders have begun raising their expectations for lower rates since New York Fed President John Williams said last week that there was room for a further adjustment in the near term to the target range for the federal funds rate. A quarter percentage point cut from the Fed in December would mark the central banks third in a row after its September and October meetings. Domestic Market: The headline equity barometers slipped marginally today, halting a two-day winning streak, as profit booking at elevated levels overshadowed the upbeat Q2 GDP print, which showed the economy expanding by a solid 8.2%.