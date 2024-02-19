Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for five straight sessions

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 412.85, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.25% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% gain in NIFTY and a 19.68% gain in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 412.85, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Saregama India Ltd has added around 17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2164.8, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

