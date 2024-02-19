Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 0.26%, up for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2455.7, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.49% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% jump in NIFTY and a 12.87% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2455.7, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 6.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20472.75, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2457.7, up 0.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

