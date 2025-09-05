Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India's board nod to incorporate subsidiary in Dubai

Saregama India's board nod to incorporate subsidiary in Dubai

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Saregama India announced that its board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, with the proposed name as Saregama Performing Arts and Music Festivals.

The company plans to incorporate the proposed entity with an objective of tapping business potential in the Middle East Asia region, primarily in the field of organizing live events, licensing of audio- video content and collaboration with various artistes and content creators.

The proposed initial paid-up capital will be up to 1 million AED. Once incorporated, the wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) will be considered a related party of the company.

Saregama India, part of the RPSG Group, is Indias leading entertainment IP company. Its diverse portfolio includes film and non-film music, digital media, television content, artiste and influencer management, and film production.

The companys consolidated net profit shed 0.70% to Rs 36.66 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 36.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 0.72% year on year to Rs 206.77 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The counter shed 0.01% to Rs 491 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

