Saregama India's board nod to incorporate subsidiary in Dubai

Saregama India announced that its board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, with the proposed name as Saregama Performing Arts and Music Festivals.

The company plans to incorporate the proposed entity with an objective of tapping business potential in the Middle East Asia region, primarily in the field of organizing live events, licensing of audio- video content and collaboration with various artistes and content creators.

The proposed initial paid-up capital will be up to 1 million AED. Once incorporated, the wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) will be considered a related party of the company.

Saregama India, part of the RPSG Group, is Indias leading entertainment IP company. Its diverse portfolio includes film and non-film music, digital media, television content, artiste and influencer management, and film production.