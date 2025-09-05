Market ends sideways; auto shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks ended sideways today, despite the announcement of GST reforms. Market witnessed profit booking as investors adopted risk-averse approach. The Nifty settled above the 24,700 level. Auto, metal and media shares advanced, while IT, FMCG and realty shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 7.25 points or 0.01% to 80,710.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 6.70 points or 0.03% to 24,741.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,173 shares rose and 1,920 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, down 0.66% to 10.78. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 1.25% to 26,320.60. The index rose 2.96% in three consecutive trading sessions. Ashok Leyland (up 2.45%), Eicher Motors (up 2.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.35%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.9%), Exide Industries (up 1.85%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.31%), Tata Motors (up 0.89%), Bharat Forge (up 0.51%), Bosch (up 0.34%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.3%) advanced. On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries (down 1.26%), MRF (down 1.11%) and Tube Investments of India (down 0.22%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight: Prostarm Info Systems surged 9.79% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 45.72 crore from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL). Transworld Shipping Lines jumped 8.15% after the company announced that its vessel, SSL Sabarimalai, has been released by the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Kolkata, and granted permission to sail out from Haldia port. PNC Infratech rose 2.35% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Bihar, valued at approximately Rs 495.54 crore. Indo Tech Transformers rose 2.35% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project for the manufacture and supply of nine 125 MVA transformers.

Zydus Lifesciences shed 0.08%. The companys subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has entered into an exclusive licensing & supply agreement with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules, the generic version of Zeposia, in the US market. Container Corporation of India (Concor) shed 0.24%. The company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhavnagar Port Infrastructure (BPIPL) to operate and maintain the upcoming container terminal at the north side of Bhavnagar Port in Gujarat. Shriram Properties rose 0.54%. The company has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for approximately 6.5 acres of prime land in North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 500 crore.

RPP Infra Projects fell 5.42%. The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC order worth Rs 134.21 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for road improvement works in Raigad district. Rajesh Power Services shed 0.62%. The company secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 61.53 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL), Rajkot for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV MVCC in Porbandar Circle under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana scheme. Global Markets: European stocks traded higher on Friday, as investors await a key U.S. jobs report that's likely to set expectations for an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Asian market ended higher after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday formalizing a lower Japanese auto import tariff of 15%, down from 27.5%. The order also confirmed the agreement for $550 billion of Japanese investments in U.S. projects. Several Asian chip stocks were in focus after Trump said Thursday stateside that his administration plans to slap tariffs on semiconductor imports from firms that do not move production to the United States. The comments came ahead of Trumps dinner with top technology CEOs at the renovated Rose Garden. Japanese real wages turned positive for the first time in seven months on the back of hefty summertime bonuses, but elevated inflation added to pressure on consumption, data showed on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key determinant of households purchasing power, edged up 0.5% in July from a year earlier, the first increase since December last year, when they inched up by 0.3%. Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks rose on hopes of a favorable jobs report that supports a Federal Reserve rate cut chance. The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.83% at 6,502.08, while the Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.98% at 21,707.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 350.06 points, or 0.77%, at 45,621.29. It was the S&P 500's 21st record close so far this year. Data released on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, while hiring by private employers slowed in August, offering further evidence that labor market conditions were softening.