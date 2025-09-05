Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Moschip Technologies rallied 9.64% to Rs 244, extending gains for sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Moschip Technologies surged 47.57% in six trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 165.35 on 28 August 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 279 on 16 September 2024 and hit a 52-week low of Rs 125.30 on 7 April 2025.

On the BSE, 49.80 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 13.44 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 42.77% as against the Sensex's 0.38% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, surging 37.78% as against the Sensex's 3.26% decline.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, jumping 3.48% as against Sensex's 1.99% decline.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.888. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 173.97, 174.07, and 182.68, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Moschip Technologies, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, specializing in semiconductor and product engineering solutions. It offers engineering solutions comprising of systems and product design, IoT solution design, artificial intelligence and machine learning, FPGA design, mixed signal IP design, ASIC design, design verification, and validation.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 173.62% to Rs 10.89 crore on 68.74% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 135.58 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices end flat as profit booking offsets GST-led optimism

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.44%

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Saregama India's board nod to incorporate subsidiary in Dubai

Market ends sideways; auto shares in demand

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story