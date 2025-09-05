Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Moschip Technologies rallied 9.64% to Rs 244, extending gains for sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Moschip Technologies surged 47.57% in six trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 165.35 on 28 August 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 279 on 16 September 2024 and hit a 52-week low of Rs 125.30 on 7 April 2025.

On the BSE, 49.80 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 13.44 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 42.77% as against the Sensex's 0.38% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, surging 37.78% as against the Sensex's 3.26% decline. The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, jumping 3.48% as against Sensex's 1.99% decline. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.888. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 173.97, 174.07, and 182.68, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.