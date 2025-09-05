Japanese markets rise sharply, Nikkei jumps 1.03%

Japanese markets rose sharply, with auto and technology stocks leading the surge after U.S. President Trump signed the executive order cutting the tariff on the country's automotive imports.

Investors also cheered data that showed Japan's household spending rose by an annual 1.4 percent in July, slightly up from the previous month's 1.3 percent increase.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.03 percent to 43,018.75 while the broader Topix index settled 0.82 percent higher at 3,105.31.

