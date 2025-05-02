Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.17% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Satchmo Holdings reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.17% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.33% to Rs 18.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.14% to Rs 11.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

