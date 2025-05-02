Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 17.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.18% to Rs 1016.34 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills declined 17.72% to Rs 268.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 1016.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1305.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.46% to Rs 984.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1099.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 3813.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3977.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content