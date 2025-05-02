Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 17.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.18% to Rs 1016.34 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 17.72% to Rs 268.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 1016.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1305.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.46% to Rs 984.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1099.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 3813.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3977.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1016.341305.953813.573977.6955.0747.9956.6754.73510.68564.371908.861913.13420.44488.641582.341642.92268.82326.73984.231099.21

