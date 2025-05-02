Forbes & Company consolidated net profit rises 2933.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 88.68 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company rose 2933.63% to Rs 102.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 88.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 122.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.24% to Rs 199.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

