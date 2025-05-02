Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 6.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 1530.59 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners declined 6.83% to Rs 124.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 1530.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1466.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.34% to Rs 539.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 521.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 5955.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5666.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

