Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.71% to Rs 641.47 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 30.04% to Rs 128.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 641.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 428.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8963.20% to Rs 435.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.96% to Rs 2228.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1547.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

