Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 49.71% to Rs 641.47 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 30.04% to Rs 128.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 641.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 428.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8963.20% to Rs 435.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.96% to Rs 2228.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1547.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales641.47428.48 50 2228.231547.83 44 OPM %66.2069.35 -67.2741.26 - PBDT177.47139.31 27 605.5523.63 2463 PBT171.08131.50 30 582.895.24 11024 NP128.2298.60 30 435.944.81 8963

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

