Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HCL Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Raymond Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2024.

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Raymond Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

HCL Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 1387.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62555 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd lost 5.73% to Rs 4418.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2991 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd crashed 5.48% to Rs 1991.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19877 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 1903.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65347 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 245.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83463 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Barometers trade lower; pharma shares under pressure for 3rd day

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Barometers turn range bound; pharma shares advance

Balu Forge Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Auto stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story