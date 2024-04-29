HCL Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Raymond Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2024.

HCL Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 1387.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62555 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd lost 5.73% to Rs 4418.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2991 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd crashed 5.48% to Rs 1991.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19877 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 1903.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65347 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 245.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83463 shares in the past one month.

