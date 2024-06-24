Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare Network opens branch in Dimapur, Nagaland

Satin Creditcare Network opens branch in Dimapur, Nagaland

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Satin Creditcare Network marked its presence in Nagaland with the opening of its first branch in Dimapur, taking its total count of states and union territories to 27. This historic move establishes SCNL as the first leading MFI to enter the state, aiming to bolster financial inclusion and drive economic development nationwide.

With SCNL's debut in Nagaland, its presence now extends to six states in the Northeast region. With operations spanning across 1,393 branches, SCNL remains steadfast in its commitment to serving rural and semi-urban regions, ensuring that its services penetrate deep into areas where credit access is typically limited or moderate. The Company has played an eminent role in rural growth, as evidenced by 76% of its operations being focused on rural India and its presence in 89,000 villages. This latest venture into the Nagaland market will help cater to the growing demand from underserved poor communities in the state

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

