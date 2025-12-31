Satin Creditcare Network to consider fundraising via NCDs on January 5

Satin Creditcare Network has announced that a meeting of the Working Committee of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 5 January 2026, to consider a fundraising proposal.

According to an exchange filing, the company will consider raising funds through the issuance of listed secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis at the meeting.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country. The company offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MFI segment, comprising loans to MSMEs and affordable housing loans.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 19% to Rs 53.16 crore on a 20.6% rise in total income to Rs 792.80 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.