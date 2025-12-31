Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor to raise prices by 0.6% for all models from Jan 01

Hyundai Motor to raise prices by 0.6% for all models from Jan 01

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India said that due to the rise in the cost of precious metals and commodities, the company would undertake a weighted average price increase of around 0.6% across its model range, effective from 01 January 2026.

While the company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this minor price increase.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.31% to Rs 1,572.26 crore on a 1.15% increase in revenue to Rs 17,155.83 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 2297.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

