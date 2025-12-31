Waaree Renewable rises after bagging Rs 97-cr Solar EPC order

Waaree Renewable Technologies added 2.10% to Rs 968.70 after it has secured a commercial order worth Rs 96.51 crore from a domestic private company for the development and EPC execution of a ground-mounted solar power project.

Under the contract, the company will execute a 28.60 MWac / 39.80 MWp solar project on a turnkey basis. The project is scheduled to be completed during FY27, in line with the terms of the order.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction. Additionally, the promoters and promoter group companies of Waaree Renewable Technologies do not have any interest in the awarding entity.