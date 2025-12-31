Prostarm Info Systems to set up new UPS manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Prostarm Info Systems has announced plans to set up a new manufacturing unit at Bakrol, Gujarat, for the assembly of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

According to an exchange filing, the facility will produce UPS ranging from 1 KVA to 600 KVA. Commercial production is expected to begin on or before May 2026, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

The estimated capital expenditure for the project is Rs 6 crore, which includes plant and machinery, civil construction, infrastructure, and contingencies. The project will be financed through internal accruals and IPO proceeds, aimed at creating and strengthening the companys manufacturing capacity.

Prostram Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 40.5% to Rs 8.27 crore on a 33.1% fall in sales to Rs 65.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25. The counter rose 0.86% to Rs 181.10 on the BSE.