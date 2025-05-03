Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 47.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 35.79 crore

Net profit of Satin Finserv rose 47.10% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.66% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 124.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

35.7930.61124.71119.0146.2729.0140.5927.434.082.5512.468.603.552.1110.587.042.281.557.455.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News