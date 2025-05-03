Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 47.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 47.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 35.79 crore

Net profit of Satin Finserv rose 47.10% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.66% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 124.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.7930.61 17 124.71119.01 5 OPM %46.2729.01 -40.5927.43 - PBDT4.082.55 60 12.468.60 45 PBT3.552.11 68 10.587.04 50 NP2.281.55 47 7.455.15 45

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

