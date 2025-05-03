Sanofi Consumer reports 20% YoY fall in Q1 PAT to Rs 50 cr

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (SCHIL) reported a 20.25% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 50 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 62.70 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell 22.11% YoY to Rs 172.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 12.86% and revenue increased 1.11% compared to Q4 2024.

During the quarter, total expenses declined 12.10% YoY to Rs 111 crore, primarily due to a 71.70% reduction in the cost of materials consumed and a 29.34% decline in other expenses.

Profit before tax slipped 20.38% to Rs 66.80 crore in the first quarter of 2025, compared to Rs 83.90 crore reported in the same period last year.

The quarter also saw the successful launch of Allegra D, a new addition to the existing portfolio of Allegra variants in India a brand with over 25 years of legacy in the country.

The company noted that Q1 2025 and Q1 2024 are not directly comparable due to the demerger and a voluntary product recall of certain key brand variants.

Himanshu Bakshi, managing director, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, said, We continue to focus on strengthening our operations and continue to bring superior, simple and accessible products that enable consumers to control their own health. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, science-backed products remains at the core of our integrated growth strategy.

SCHIL emerged as a distinct legal entity following its demerger from Sanofi India, executed under a Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, which became effective on 1 June 2024. This demerger aligns with Sanofi's global strategy, allowing SCHIL to operate independently with a focused mandate in the consumer healthcare sector.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is a leading player in India's consumer healthcare market. Leveraging Sanofis global experience, SCHIL aims to improve consumer well-being through a portfolio spanning allergy, digestive wellness, pain care, multivitamins, and herbal/traditional dietary supplements. Its key brands include Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam.

The scrip shed 0.08% to end at Rs 4,938.45 on the BSE on Friday.

