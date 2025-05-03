State Bank of India standalone net profit declines 9.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.77% to Rs 119666.18 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India declined 9.93% to Rs 18642.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20698.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.77% to Rs 119666.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111042.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.08% to Rs 70900.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61076.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.41% to Rs 462489.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 415130.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

119666.18111042.63462489.36415130.6664.7971.2871.1670.4524844.3527137.7795271.2788882.9624844.3527137.7795271.2788882.9618642.5920698.3570900.6361076.62

