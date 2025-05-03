Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 11.78% in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 11.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 564.79 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport declined 11.78% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 564.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.43% to Rs 189.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 2190.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1830.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales564.79490.16 15 2190.151830.71 20 OPM %59.0454.31 -60.0559.35 - PBDT188.46166.03 14 798.83760.53 5 PBT54.4244.58 22 299.88325.34 -8 NP29.8733.86 -12 189.96277.03 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

State Bank of India standalone net profit declines 9.93% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Q4 PAT falls 10% YoY to Rs 18,643 crore; declares dividend of Rs 15.90/sh

Sanofi Consumer reports 20% YoY fall in Q1 PAT to Rs 50 cr

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 22.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story