GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 11.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 564.79 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport declined 11.78% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 564.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.43% to Rs 189.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 2190.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1830.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

564.79490.162190.151830.7159.0454.3160.0559.35188.46166.03798.83760.5354.4244.58299.88325.3429.8733.86189.96277.03

