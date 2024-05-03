Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit declines 10.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit declines 10.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 40.06% to Rs 364.88 crore

Net profit of Satya MicroCapital declined 10.20% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.06% to Rs 364.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.81% to Rs 130.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.22% to Rs 1258.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales364.88260.52 40 1258.47730.75 72 OPM %53.2853.95 -55.5150.77 - PBDT51.2654.91 -7 188.0179.10 138 PBT46.8752.41 -11 175.4371.40 146 NP35.0439.02 -10 130.9153.04 147

First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

