Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit declines 10.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.06% to Rs 364.88 crore

Net profit of Satya MicroCapital declined 10.20% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.06% to Rs 364.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.81% to Rs 130.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.22% to Rs 1258.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

