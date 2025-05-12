Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit rises 90.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit rises 90.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.67% to Rs 392.87 crore

Net profit of Satya MicroCapital rose 90.55% to Rs 66.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 392.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.58% to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 1292.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1258.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales392.87364.88 8 1292.721258.47 3 OPM %60.8353.28 -49.8455.51 - PBDT99.2951.26 94 58.53188.01 -69 PBT89.5646.87 91 35.27175.43 -80 NP66.7735.04 91 25.42130.91 -81

