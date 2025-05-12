Satya MicroCapital standalone net profit rises 90.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.67% to Rs 392.87 crore

Net profit of Satya MicroCapital rose 90.55% to Rs 66.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 392.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 364.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.58% to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 1292.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1258.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

392.87364.881292.721258.4760.8353.2849.8455.5199.2951.2658.53188.0189.5646.8735.27175.4366.7735.0425.42130.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News