Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1692.5, down 3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.3% on the day, quoting at 24799.55. The Sensex is at 82017.47, up 3.23%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 0.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21071.75, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 132.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

