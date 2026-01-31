Associate Sponsors

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 524.00% to Rs 4.68 crore

Net Loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 524.00% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.680.75 524 OPM %-23.08-241.33 -PBDT-3.03-1.83 -66 PBT-3.11-1.92 -62 NP-3.06-1.92 -59

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

