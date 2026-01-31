LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 7208.92 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 2.57% to Rs 1398.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1434.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 7208.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7069.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7208.927069.9993.3795.801795.971823.231762.421798.311398.021434.84

