LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 7208.92 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 2.57% to Rs 1398.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1434.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 7208.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7069.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7208.927069.99 2 OPM %93.3795.80 -PBDT1795.971823.23 -1 PBT1762.421798.31 -2 NP1398.021434.84 -3
