Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.99% to Rs 30.17 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) declined 7.16% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.99% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30.1726.0127.6423.956.925.135.283.614.544.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News