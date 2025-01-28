Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.82% to Rs 661.18 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 47.07% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.82% to Rs 661.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 509.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.661.18509.2914.2213.7291.6964.4580.8558.4966.4645.19

