Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.82% to Rs 661.18 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 47.07% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.82% to Rs 661.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 509.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales661.18509.29 30 OPM %14.2213.72 -PBDT91.6964.45 42 PBT80.8558.49 38 NP66.4645.19 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 36.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Viaan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story