Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.35% to Rs 445.11 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 7.23% to Rs 224.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 209.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.35% to Rs 445.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 341.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.445.11341.4661.6356.89311.04272.30299.90263.51224.47209.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News